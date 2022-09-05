Get a double ticket for ‘Journey To Paradise’ with Julia Roberts and George Clooney

The next September 9and George Clooney and Julia Roberts they return to meet again on the big screen in ‘Journey to Paradise’. The Oscar-winning actors put themselves in the shoes of an ex-partner who has no choice but to join forces with her to prevent her daughter, madly in love with her partner, from making the same mistake as them.

‘Journey to Paradise’ is directed by Ol Parker, responsible for ‘Mamma Mia! Once and Again’ and screenwriter of the two installments of The Exotic Marigold Hotel.

REWARD

– We have 5 double tickets to see the movie from the premiere date, redeemable nationwide.

– The cinemas valid for the prize are KINEPOLIS, CINE SUR, CINES ABC, MK2 PALACIO DE HIELO, OCINE, LA DEHESA and CINES ACEC.

– Each winner will receive a code redeemable for 1 double cinema ticket for the film.

CONTEST DYNAMICS

– Follow us on social networks and reply to our Instagram post. You have to tag two friends in your comment and answer the question we ask you:

– Question: What is your favorite Julia Roberts romantic comedy?

– You can share the contest in Stories to have an extra participation, although it is not mandatory.

– We will contact the winners by private message at the end of the contest.

CONTEST DURATION

– The contest will be active from 5 to 8 September.

Check here the LEGAL BASIS of all the ATRESMEDIA contests.