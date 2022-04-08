Entertainment

Get a double ticket to see in theaters ‘The Man from the North’, a revenge thriller with Alexander Skarsgård

‘The Man from the North’ is the new film directed and written by the acclaimed filmmaker Robert Eggers (‘The Witch’ and ‘The Lighthouse’) that has a luxury cast with stars such as: Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe and Björk.

The film is an epic revenge thriller that follows a Viking prince on his quest for justice for the murder of his father and opens exclusively in theaters on April 22.


REWARD

– We have 5 double tickets to see the film from the premiere date, redeemable nationwide.

– The cinemas valid for the prize are KINEPOLIS, CINE SUR, CINES ABC, MK2 PALACIO DE HIELO, OCINE, LA DEHESA and CINES ACEC.

– Each winner will receive a code redeemable for 1 double cinema ticket for the film.

CONTEST DYNAMICS

– Follow us on social networks and reply to our Instagram post. You have to tag two friends in your comment and answer the question we ask you:

– Question: What is your favorite revenge movie and why?

– You can share the contest in Stories to have an extra participation, although it is not mandatory.

– We will contact the winners by private message at the end of the contest.

CONTEST DURATION

– The contest will be active from April 8 to April 19.

Check here the LEGAL BASIS of all the ATRESMEDIA contests.

