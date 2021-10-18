Get a glass for him

Conor McGregor spent a few days in Italy. The presence of the MMA star did not go unnoticed. The Irishman, who flew to Rome for the baptism of his youngest son, met the Roma coach José Mourinho but also gave Francesco Facchinetti a punch, who denounced everything on social media.

It did not go unnoticed, and it could not be otherwise, Conor McGregor in Rome. The champion of the MMA arrived in the capital in recent days, he was noted for the four bodyguards, for the meeting with Mourinho and for the punch given to Facchinetti. McGregor arrived in Rome with his whole family, not only his wife and children with him, but also his mother, sister, brother-in-law, nephew and various relatives, all together for the baptism of little Ryan, the last born. The athlete spent the last Roman night in the company of Johnny Depp, a very cheerful evening in which the three-time Oscar nominated actor also tasted the whiskey produced by the Irishman.

McGregor also celebrates with Johnny Depp

On Saturday afternoon McGregor went to the Vatican where his last child, Ryan was baptized, the evening followed with a party and then the athlete found himself with Francesco Facchinetti, who punched him, reportedly. by the singer. While Conor McGregor spent the next evening with his large family clan and a new friend: Johnny Depp, they spent the evening together, as has been shown in many stories on social media. From the photos and videos you can perceive an atmosphere of great joy and goliardia. Lots of smiles and also the presence of the whiskey that McGregor produces, which Depp had to taste. In a video posted, you can clearly hear the Irish saying: “Would you like some Proper Twelve whiskey? Grab a glass for him.”

Conor’s Roman holidays

Conor McGregor has landed in Italy in recent days and has not gone unnoticed. The MMA champion, who is the highest paid athlete in the world, has shown his Roman days on social media, seasoned with shopping and a meeting with Mourinho, but his stay will be remembered also or perhaps above all for the punch delivered to Francesco Facchinetti. And to think that McGregor had arrived in Italy to baptize the youngest of his children, Ryan.

The Irishman had arrived in the capital on a private jet, and was immortalized on the streets of the center in the company of his wife and four bodyguards who prevented anyone from approaching. He paid no attention to McGregor, whom his fans call by name (Conor) as if he were a friend, and in a fraternal way he hugged one of his fans who showed him his face tattooed on his arm, obviously this moment has also been posted. .

McGregor came to Italy mainly for the baptism of his son, Ryan, and in the BelPaese he also wanted to relax as he recovers from the ankle injury he suffered against Poirier, who beat him twice this year – on the first occasion there was no up for grabs. the title. In his days in Rome, the athlete also had the opportunity to meet the Roma coach José Mourinho, with whom he drank a whiskey and had a chat, and as a gift he received a shirt with the number 10.

Then he spent an evening in a Roman hotel also with Francesco Facchinetti, singer and presenter, who denounced everything in a story what happened: “I was attacked by Conor McGregor” and later explained: “I can assure you that it was a bad thing, for me and for the people around me. I have worked twenty years in the world of the night, I know what happens in the small hours: his brain went off, he would have thrown a punch to anyone, including my wife. I was there and I took it. ”

The biggest star of the MMA in Italy then went to the Vatican for the baptism of the youngest of his children, as he showed in the Instagram stories, together with his wife Dee Devlin. In the last few hours nothing has been posted, probably McGregor’s next story will have as its theme the 3 million dollar yacht he bought in an Italian shipyard, but his family instead have immortalized the last Roman hours of Conor and all the his family. And after little Ryan’s christening party there was a night with Johnny Depp, one of the biggest stars of world cinema, who landed in Rome for the Film Festival.