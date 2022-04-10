Get a Joy-Con controller for Switch for half the price of the originals

Share

This left Joy-Con controller only costs 20.99 euros.

Many users have had problems with Joy-Con controllers of Nintendo Switch, especially with the left one. Buying others can be very expensive, but HORI has the perfect solution. It is a peripheral company with official nintendo license which has released individual left Joy-Con controllers that cost half the price. this knob it costs only 20.99 euroscheaper with a 16 percent discount that you can take advantage of right now.

Without a doubt, they are the Joy-Con controllers more economical And they work just like the originals. HORI sells the left controller individually so you can replace your old one, but it’s only compatible in handheld mode. In addition to the price (€20.99), the exclusive design of the controller based on the latest game of The Legend of Zelda and a curious detail is surprising: it has address cross like Lite. It is the only difference from the standard Nintendo Switch Left Joy-Con.

Know more: HORI Joy-Con Controller for Switch

This Joy-Con controller costs only 20.99 euros

You won’t have to worry about compatibility as this product has official nintendo license. The design of the control has a matte finish in semi-translucent plastic, so you can see the interior. It’s perfect for play on laptop, but it has no gyro function and no vibration. In any case it is a good (and cheap) solution if you play a lot on Nintendo Switch, ideal for games with intensive use of the directional pad. With the crosshead it will be a lot control easier and make movements more precisely.

Know more: HORI Joy-Con Controller for Switch

HORI is specialized in manufacturing these licensed products and this Joy-Con controller is available in several models from Super Mario or Pikachu. Now it only costs 20.99 euros because it has a discount that you can take advantage of. It is certainly the cheapest Joy-Con controller that you can find, fixing those drift issues on the left stick. Also you can do the combinations you wantgiving a personalized design to your console.

Related topics: Offers

Share

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!