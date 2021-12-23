“Get away from Rome now! Zero honor, he did the rabbit ”- SOS Fanta

Social excuses were not enough, the ultras of Lazio lash out against Francesco Acerbi: “Man without honor, away from Rome immediately”. As reported Calciomercato.com, the fans did not like the exultation to silence and the statements after Genoa (“Exultation response to criticism? I care less about anything, it’s part of our job, of what we do. Fortunately, people don’t know what happens in the locker room, that’s right (…) Fans? Now there are fewer than when there was Covid, we miss them. We were zero, now we have five thousand, that’s okay “) and the video was not liked either. apology posted shortly after. Thus, after the outbursts of the past few days, the controversy continued and the defender did not show up to cheer under the clove of Lazio fans in Venice.

THE COMMUNICATION – The Ultras Lazio in the evening then went on the attack and issued a very harsh statement to Acerbi: “Unripe man without honor, away from Rome immediately. No forgiveness for those who betray! This is not just a slogan, it is much more. It means that the fans are worth more than the players, that our flag is sacred! Unfortunately today’s players are used too well and have never seen a dispute as it should be. We hard-nosed Chinaglia, Nesta, Mihajlovic (to name just three), monuments of our history. We went into the changing rooms, in Tor di Quinto and Formello because some players, even much more noble than one from Chievo and Sassuolo, had disrespected us.

And should we let go of the gesture and indifference of a footballer who has proven to disgust an entire fan base? Acerbi silenced the curve in the last game after months of support to the bitter end, Today he had the opportunity, as a man, to apologize under the guest sector occupied by 3 thousand Lazio fans. At the end of the game, however, like a rabbit, while the other players came to cheer with us, he went away. He pulled back when sincere apologies would have been enough. We don’t care that Acerbi is an important player for the Lazio squad. Sweat, determination and respect count for us. That’s why, from today, Francesco Acerbi is no longer welcome here in Rome. As long as he’s here, he’ll be booed, In every match! And who knows how many you have seen and how many you will see of sad players who have never won. UNERBI GET AWAY! Ultras Lazio “.

