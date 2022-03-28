Get certified with the free virtual courses that Amazon puts at your fingertips – Teach me about Science

Amazon Web Services (AWS) It is the largest platform in the cloud thanks to the fact that it offers more than 200 complete services, from infrastructure technologies to emerging technologies, such as computing, data centers around the world, data lakes and analysis, machine or artificial learning, Internet of things, developer and management tools, enterprise applications, storage and security.

In addition to having the most complete functionality, due to the great diversity of data centers designed for different types of applications, so that the client can choose the most appropriate based on their needs. When it comes to infrastructure, AWS has the most secure and broadest in the cloud, garnering millions of active customers and partners.

It is worth mentioning that the cloud (cloud computing) is a network of resources that allows us to store and access data from any place and device through the Internet.

Now, the following courses will be of interest if you want to know the concepts and start creating in the cloud. Hosted on the platform edX, courses are offered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

First the course “Technical Basics of the AWS Cloud” Its objective is for the user to learn terminology and fundamental concepts in the identification of AWS services, database offer, storage, how to build-compare and apply solutions in the cloud and obtain supervision capabilities.

With an estimated duration of four weeks and cataloged as “advance at your own pace”, this course is under the instruction of Alana Layton, technical curriculum developer, and Morgan Willis, senior cloud technologist, at Amazon Web Service.

It should be noted that prior knowledge of cloud computing is not required. The program is structured as follows

Introduction to AWS Cloud

AWS Cloud Security

AWS Identity and Access Management

AWS Compute

AWS networks

AWS Storage

Databases on AWS

Monitoring on AWS

Improvement

no server

second course “AWS IoT: Development and implementation of an internet of things” Its objective is for the user to learn what the Internet of things is and how it works, how to implement IoT devices, as well as collect, process and analyze data from IoT devices in the cloud, in addition to using AWS IoT Greengrass to process and analyze data. on the perimeter.

With an estimated duration of four weeks and with a specific schedule, this course is under the instruction of Bobbie Atristain, Adam Becker technical trainers and Neel Mitra solutions architect at Amazon.

The program is structured as follows

Introduction to IoT

Introduction to rules, shadows, API and SDK

Communications, Security, and Edge Computing

Deeplens and analysis

Finally, it is important to add that these courses require an advanced level of English since the videos and activities are in this language. In addition, you can choose between free mode as assistant or certified modality where you will obtain a certificate with curricular value for a minimum payment.

Links to the courses:

Technical basics of the AWS Cloud

AWS IoT: Development and Implementation of an Internet of Things