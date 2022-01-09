Get comfortable, because Dying Light 2 will take 500 hours to finish

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is the new zombie themed Techland game coming next February 4th for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S platforms.

The title already has a large group of fans and enthusiasts who can’t wait to return to the metropolitan atmospheres (as well as teeming with monsters) that we learned to appreciate in the first chapter of the saga.

Although the development of the game has been troubled, Dying Light 2 promises to be an evolved product compared to the first, with the introduction of new and interesting mechanics, such as the improvement of the already appreciated parkour skills of the protagonist and the greater emphasis given to factions of humans we should side with or not.

Now, practically close to the release of the game, the team has expressed itself on Twitter through a post in which it has disclosed information about the longevity of the title which could in fact split the community in two.

Apparently indeed Dying Light 2 will need 500 hours to be completed in its entirety, which obviously means main story, side missions and everything that is possible to do within the Techland open world.

To fully complete Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you’ll need at least 500 hours — almost as long as it would take to walk from Warsaw to Madrid!# DyingLight2 #stayhuman pic.twitter.com/Sk3KFpRJoA – Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 8, 2022

The Tweet ironically also lets us know that the 534 hours of walking to get from Warsaw to Madrid are 534, so only 34 more than needed to complete the game entirely.

Probably many fans will be happy for this novelty, but many players (especially the completists) will also be able to say that they are almost intimidated by such a large amount of hours required to finish the title.

In a time when open worlds are competing to see who is the longest, learning of this is not really surprising, but we must admit that 500 hours is a very, very long time. For the one alone countryside without devoting himself to secondary activities, the authors point out, it should take about 80 hours instead.

