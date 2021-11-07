Get comfortable, because Hogwarts Legacy is in no rush to get out

Harry Potter fans will have to put their hearts in peace because it seems Hogwarts Legacy it has no intention of seeing the light in the short term.

It is definitely one of the most anticipated video games of recent years, developed by Avalanche Software and set in the magical world of Harry Potter, will be an adventure Third person RPG in a context open world, all obviously remaining faithful to the saga of the writer JK Rowling.

The game, however, suffered a postponement, as expected, to a generic 2022, and it seems to be far from the release date. The words of the general manager of Warner Bros, Rachel Wakely, who in an interview hinted that the title will come out after another great product of the franchise linked to the Rowling saga.

What he’s referring to is the latest film in the series starring Newt Scamander, that is Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets, also due out in 2022.

The publisher (via VGC) was enthusiastic about the reaction of the fans to the announcement of the title and assures to star “creating the best experience possible»For all fans of the wizarding world of Harry Potter and video games.

The exit time window remains the same, but to this we add that at this moment the priorities are other and that therefore we will not find ourselves walking around the surroundings of Hogwarts for a little longer: more likely, in short, an appointment. in the second half of 2022, rather than in the first.

Hogwarts Legacy it also introduces a novelty that stands out in contradiction with Rowling’s controversial statements regarding the issue ofgender identity.

In fact, in the game we will be able to create transgender characters, all to make the game as inclusive as possible in response to what the writer said, words against which several actors in the historical series of films have also lashed out, such as Emma Watson.

If you want to know everything about Hogwarts Legacy and prepare for its release, we suggest you read the situation on the game on our pages.

In addition, if you are a fan of Harry Potter, we recommend that you take a look at the games that are for us to recover while waiting for the new title of Warner Bros.