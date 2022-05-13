Get Dead Space 2 at a ridiculous price: less than 50 cents

Share

Buy Dead Space 2 for PC and experience one of the most epic sci-fi adventures.

There are many platforms to play and buy video games like Epic Games or Steam. Also some digital stores with very interesting offers that will allow you to get price pull games. Dead Space 2 for PC is available on CDKeys for only 0.39 euros. It is a website that has great discounts for games and now you can take advantage of this 98 percent discount to enjoy one of the best science fiction games ever made.

It’s about a download code for the Origin platform, where you can redeem the game on PC. This game has an original price of 21.59 euros, but with the 98% discount it will only cost you 39 euro cents. It’s a ridiculous price you save more than 21 euros in the purchase. This promotion has a deadline, as it will disappear if stocks run out and ends June 3. After that day, the download code will no longer be redeemable.

How to get Dead Space 2 for €0.39

Get Dead Space 2 at that price It’s very easy because you just have to enter the purchase link and add to cart. When you complete the payment process, automatically send a digital code that you can redeem on Origin. Dead Space 2 is one of the best survival-horror of science fiction that have been launched, especially for its setting and gameplay.

Dead Space 2 takes place in the year 2511, three years after what happened in the first game. The protagonist is still isaac clarkea survivor of the Ishimura Incident who comes to Sprawl, a Spacial station built on the remains of Saturn’s moon. Here begins a new outbreak of necromorphs that he will have to stop, counting on a large arsenal of futuristic weapons.

If you like science fiction, Dead Space 2 is an essential game in your library. Also, a new installment in the series is in development and it is advisable to catch up before its release. if you buy it now on this website, you can save more than 21 euros because it only costs 39 cents.

