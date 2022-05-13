Games

Get Dead Space 2 at a ridiculous price: less than 50 cents

Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 22 2 minutes read

Share

Buy Dead Space 2 for PC and experience one of the most epic sci-fi adventures.

There are many platforms to play and buy video games like Epic Games or Steam. Also some digital stores with very interesting offers that will allow you to get price pull games. Dead Space 2 for PC is available on CDKeys for only 0.39 euros. It is a website that has great discounts for games and now you can take advantage of this 98 percent discount to enjoy one of the best science fiction games ever made.

It’s about a download code for the Origin platform, where you can redeem the game on PC. This game has an original price of 21.59 euros, but with the 98% discount it will only cost you 39 euro cents. It’s a ridiculous price you save more than 21 euros in the purchase. This promotion has a deadline, as it will disappear if stocks run out and ends June 3. After that day, the download code will no longer be redeemable.

How to get Dead Space 2 for €0.39

Dead Space Game Awards 2020

Dead Space 2 is one of the best science fiction survival horror.

Get Dead Space 2 at that price It’s very easy because you just have to enter the purchase link and add to cart. When you complete the payment process, automatically send a digital code that you can redeem on Origin. Dead Space 2 is one of the best survival-horror of science fiction that have been launched, especially for its setting and gameplay.

Dead Space 2 takes place in the year 2511, three years after what happened in the first game. The protagonist is still isaac clarkea survivor of the Ishimura Incident who comes to Sprawl, a Spacial station built on the remains of Saturn’s moon. Here begins a new outbreak of necromorphs that he will have to stop, counting on a large arsenal of futuristic weapons.

If you like science fiction, Dead Space 2 is an essential game in your library. Also, a new installment in the series is in development and it is advisable to catch up before its release. if you buy it now on this website, you can save more than 21 euros because it only costs 39 cents.

Related topics: Offers

Share

disney logo

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!

Source link

Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 22 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Filtered the remake of Silent Hill, although it would not be the only game in the saga

1 hour ago

images of Konami’s horror game are leaked, which remains a mystery

1 hour ago

These are the 7 free games to enjoy this weekend on PC, PlayStation and Xbox without paying a euro

1 hour ago

Game Boy. The 8-bit sound walkman – Vandal Game Music

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button