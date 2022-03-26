Get down again! Eden Hazard will be operated on and they announce the time he will be off the field

Madrid Spain.

Real Madrid announced that the Belgian player Eden Hazard will have to undergo surgery “in the next few days” to remove “the osteosynthesis plate on his right fibula”, which was put on in an operation after being injured at the end of February 2020 in the City of Valencia. “Our player Eden Hazard will undergo surgery in the coming days to remove the osteosynthesis plate on his right fibula,” Real Madrid announced this Friday after the Belgian’s absence from training. HOW LONG WILL YOU BE OFF? The estimated time of discharge will be between four and five weeks, according to Efe sources from the club, who do not give Hazard’s season for lost. The intervention had to be faced by the Belgian soccer player, who since the harsh entry of his compatriot Thomas Meunier, in a ‘Champions’ duel against PSG on November 26, 2019, has suffered an unexpected turn in his career.

Until that day, Hazard had only faced one serious injury in his entire sports career, a fracture in his right ankle in 2017. It was the area affected on that fateful night of the Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium and, since then, he has not returned. to showcase the football that made him one of the best players in the world. More than fifteen injuries, with continuous muscular problems derived from the main ailment, and half of the matches without being able to participate. When he did it, always afraid of not being one hundred percent because of some discomfort that he wants to put an end to. On the way to closing his third season at Real Madrid, Hazard has barely played 65 games and has contributed six goals. This season he quickly lost his position in the fight with the Brazilian Vinícius Junior and has never found his place in the team, without continuity from Carlo Ancelotti who trusts other players and has relegated him to a supporting role.