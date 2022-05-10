get hooked on these movies so you can’t stop laughing

Looking for a good comedy to watch? On Netflix Venezuela we can find comedies of all time and premieres that will make you have a good time.

We all need to laugh, but sometimes the options are limited. It’s not always clear which comedies are funny. So read on to learn more about this popular platform genre.

Comedy is essential, not only in the history of cinema, but directly in human creation, and has configured some of the great successes on the screen. Here we leave you these funny comedies that you can enjoy without a mask from your home so that you can disconnect from the routine with these stories of laughter that combine romance, terror and the comfort of your living room.

“The dead don’t die”

In the small town of Centerville strange phenomena begin to occur. As a result of this, the dead come back to life and a diverse group of characters will have to face them.

Although at first glance it is known that it is a horror and suspense movie, there is a lot of drama, but also black humor, which is what has really entertained or “hooked” everyone on Netflix.

The zombie story stars Selena Gomez, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Pérez, Iggy Pop, Danny Glover, Sarah Driver, among others. Each of them makes a contribution to irreverence, since it is part of their style and is part of the personal stamp with which they have conquered their audiences.

“Mystery on board”

Safety pin! During a highly anticipated trip to Europe, New York cop Adam Sandler (Nick Spitz) and his wife Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz try to solve a murder mystery when Charles (Luke Evans), a millionaire heartthrob who invites them to a party at his uncle’s yacht.

This movie manages to parody the mystery genre and has been one of the most viewed on the Netflix platform. Kyle Newacheck’s work as a director also includes Gemma Arterton in his cast.

The best moment of “Mystery on board” is when it goes out of the common place of bad movies and mystery novels, by making fun of its own ridiculousness. The characters often flout the conventions of the genre, and this allows fans of such stories to discover the references to other films, laugh, and never expect the plot to take itself too seriously.

“Mother’s Love”

After José Luis is left standing at the altar, his mother, Mari Carmen, travels with him to what was to be their honeymoon. What could go wrong?.

Netflix bets on comedy for its new film “Mother’s Love” that reflects a crazy honeymoon in which the groom (Quim Gutiérrez) does not travel with his wife, but with his mother (Carmen Machi).

Every minute they spend in Mauritius, José Luis feels more unhappy and unsuccessful, while Mari Carmen does not stop trying to make her son take advantage of him. Until she decides her son isn’t up for the job, at least she’ll get the most out of the trip. And boy does she get it! From that moment on, he has the time of his life, living all the experiences that he had always wanted and revealing herself as the wonderful woman that she really is, and that his family does not see.

“Rich and Spoiled”

According to the synopsis of the French Netflix film, “The three sons of Francis Bartek -a businessman- are lazy, capricious, revelers, they do not dedicate themselves to anything, except to spend the money that the father has earned by working hard . Fed up with the behavior of his children, Francis decides to make them believe that they are totally ruined, forcing them to do the unthinkable: get to work”.

This family comedy produced by Borsalino Productions, It was written by Nicolas Cuche and Laurent Turner and its cast is completed by Tom Leeb, François Morel, Jean-Baptiste Sagory and Joffrey Verbruggen.