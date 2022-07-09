Entertainment

Get inside the majestic castle that sparked the war between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt He has started legal action against his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, since she decided to put up for sale an expensive property with vineyards that both had acquired when they were a couple. The problem between the two begins because Angelina Jolie I would not have consulted Brad Pitt about whether the Mansion would or would not be sold and that is where the legal dispute began.

Angelina Jolie sold the luxurious Mansion located in France to a Russian businessman who is the one who would have kept the property that Brad Pitt did not agree to put up for sale. In this property the couple got married and to get to it you must travel through the south of France since it is located in the town of Var.

