Get Jennifer Aniston’s hair with her favorite brush

Who has not dreamed all his life of having Jennifer Aniston’s hair, Let’s see? Ever since we fell in love with her on ‘Friends,’ the layered haircut, the blonde highlights, and thethe way he had -and has- to smooth it They have always been a pretty strong source of inspiration. For us and, almost certainly, for the rest of his fans.

The theme of the cut, you know how it goes: medium long hair (more or less at chest height) and two levels of layers. One of them can be the classic long bangs on Both Sides. Which, by the way, can not be more trend this fall. In terms of highlights, the techniques are varied but the undertone is just one: warm blonde with, in any case, small colder nuances. But… how could we do our hair Jennifer Aniston style? With that smooth loaded with volume, zero caking and ‘air dried’ effect? We tell you.

Get Jennifer Aniston’s voluminous straight hair

It is not necessary to make an elaborate updo to go to appointments and important events. Many times, all you need is a good dryer and the right hair brush. Brush that we are about to copy to Jennifer Aniston thanks to your stylist, Chris McMillan, The exact model has been leaked to us. The objective? a straight mane where the layers are protagonists, zero frizzy but loaded with that ‘Hollywood’ volume that we like so much. Volume that, although it seems very ‘effortless’ and air-drying effect, attends to a most professional process.

lucky for us, Jennifer Aniston’s hairdresser He has not only shared the essential tool to achieve it, but also the rest of the process. “I love a good blowout. Full but straight,” she wrote just before telling us about her perfect step by step: “To achieve this look, I take a section and a half starting at the nape of the neck and blow dry the ends, previously towel dried. Generally, there are no other products on the hair so that the ‘blowout’ effect lasts. If necessary , re-wet the hair with a spray of water. Next, he unveils his infallible tool: “The Ibiza Hair Tools large brush always delivers.”

Brush that you find on Amazon and whose characteristics are the following: as they assure from the brand itself, it is a volume tool, ideal for medium and long hair. In addition, its natural bristles are ideal for colored or highlighted hair and, best of all, it is 100% ‘Made in Spain‘.

DR Brush ‘Series Brush B4’ Ibiza Hair

amazon €47.00

Is it proven that choosing a good brush does it change everything? It is demonstrated.

