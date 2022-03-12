Get more than 2000 new emojis with this Google application

Gboard is updated with the inclusion, for everyone, of more than 2,000 new combinations of emojis that will allow you to create emojis as incredible as the one of the rain of hamburgers or the one of love for pretzels.

One of the essential tools that you should have on your Android smartphone is a good virtual keyboardsince this will allow you write more fluidly the messages you send through messaging platforms such as WhatsApp or Telegram.

Within keyboards for Android, one of the best applications that you can install on your mobile is Google keyboard, Gboardsince it has a functionality called Emoji Kitchen (kitchen of emojis), of which we already spoke to you previously, which allows you create unique emojis by combining two existing emojis.

Well, now Google has just updated Gboard with the inclusion of more than 2,000 new emojis with which you can create incredible combinations.

Expand your catalog of emojis thanks to Gboard

In a recent post on its official blog, Google announced that is adding over 2,000 new emoji combinations to Gboard and although the American giant has not shared a list with all the added combinations, it has revealed some of them as a rain of hamburgers sticker, another with which you can share your love for pretzels or another with which you can make your favorite emoji shine.

83 combinations of crazy emojis that you can do on your mobile with the Google keyboard

You must remember that the Emoji Kitchen function of Gboard is compatible with the vast majority of instant messaging applications of the moment and that for create your own custom emojis you just have to follow these simple steps:

Enable the Emoji Kitchen feature by going to Gboard settings and turning on the option emoji stickers which is inside the section Emojis, stickers and GIFs

which is inside the section Press the emoji button which is located in the bottom bar of the app next to the space bar

which is located in the bottom bar of the app next to the space bar Click on an emoji so that all its possible combinations are shown to you just below the writing bar

This new collection of emojis is now available in the latest version of Gboard and, therefore, to start creating new personalized emojis, you just have to check that you have updated the Google keyboard application to its latest version.

Related topics: free apps

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!