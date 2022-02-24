Get one of the 50 double tickets we have for the exclusive preview of Cyrano, the film that is going to hit theaters this spring

We invite you to

cinema next March 10! We organize a private pass

exclusive for readers of Mujerhoy of the most romantic movie of the season,

Cyrano. Directed by Joe Wright and starring

Peter Dinklage (Thyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones), Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Ben Mendelsohn, Cyrano is one of the most inspiring (and inclusive) love stories in world literature.

Adapted to the cinema this time by screenwriter Erica Schmidt, Edmond Rostand’s classic, Cyrano opens in Spain, the

March 11th. But a day before

On March 10the readers of Mujerhoy will be able to enjoy the film before anyone else, which offers a masterful vision of this heroic drama, in a

exclusive preview at Cinesa Projections (C/ Fuencarral, 136) in Madrid.

Poster for the film Cyrano, which opens in theaters on March 11.

How to get one of the 50 double tickets for the exclusive preview of Cyrano



Considered by critics «

wright’s best film« (The Hollywood Reporter) ahead of great masterpieces such as Pride and Prejudice or Atonement, Cyrano, who is nominated for an Oscar in the category of Best Costume Design and is also up for four BAFTA awards, is already running as one of the best movie releases this spring. The film reaches theaters in our country on March 11, but

the readers of Mujerhoy will be able to see it the day before, on March 10, because we have

50 double tickets available to attend the exclusive preview in Madrid.

You just have to subscribe to our plan newsletter. It’s finally Thursday! which by the way we just renovated. You can do it right here:

You can

participate from February 24 to March 8 at 11:59 p.m. and on March 9 in the morning we will announce who will take some of the

50 double tickets. The lucky ones will be able to enjoy exclusively and before anyone else (with the companion they choose) the

preview of Cyrano at Cinesa Projections in Madrid on Thursday, March 10 at 8:00 p.m..

Synopsis for Cyrano by Joe Wright



ahead of its time,

Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles in any confrontation with both his sharp verbal wit and his stabbing sword in a duel. But convinced that

his appearance makes him unworthy of the love of the brilliant Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano is hesitant to tell her how he feels, and meanwhile, his beloved Roxanne falls in love at first sight with Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.). To conquer his great friend, our protagonist and his faithful Christian try to build the perfect man based on wit and passion in a heartbreaking love triangle that Joe Wright turns into

a perfect symphony of emotions, music, romance and beauty.