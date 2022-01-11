get out of the bill and save € 90 if you do this

The RAI canon returns in this 2022 as usual accompanied by controversy.

But he thought about fueling the controversy the management of RAI proposing a RAI license also extended to smartphones and tablets. For now, the proposal has not been accepted by Parliament but we will see what happens in the future. The other hot issue is the exit of the RAI license from the bill. As we know, the European Union has irrevocably ordered that the RAI fee must go out of the electricity bill. Consequently, Italy has to adapt to this decision which modifies Renzi’s idea of ​​inserting the rent in the bill. However, this will not happen immediately, but will happen from 2023. This means that again for this 2022 we will find ourselves paying the rent in the bill. Specifically, we will pay € 9 per month for 10 months if the bill is monthly or we will pay larger amounts, but in fewer installments depending on the billing of our electricity manager. therefore, as always, the installments of the fee are not the same for everyone but depend on the bill.

Here’s how to do it and the useful dates

But many Italians are taking advantage of this change of year to stop paying the RAI license fee. If you submit a specific application by January 31, this is possible. Just declare that you have no television sets at home. Be careful though, because what you declare must be the truth otherwise you risk hefty fines. On the other hand, this request must be made every year. Consequently, those who already last year made a request for exemption from the payment of the RAI fee, by January 31st, will have to re-submit it otherwise if they will find it again in the bill.

Read also: Home Bonus Alarm: this is when the crime is triggered. You risk up to 8 years

In reality, there are two dates for requesting exemption. One is as mentioned on January 31st. The other is June 30th.

Read also: Superbonus 110% 2022: you deduct it in 4 years instead of 5. It changes everything

But those who apply by June 30 are exempted only for the second semester.