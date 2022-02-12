Get out of those houses, the Oscar movies arrive



We are already at that time of the year, the nominations for the Oscars have been announced, Sorrentino is there and we are all happy, especially us who have been discussing with detractors since September and who deserve at least a tray of dumplings. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi arrived with “Drive my car”, beloved by critics: winner of the Best Screenplay Award at the Cannes Film Festival 2021, of the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Film, in the short list for the Oscar for Best International Film, the film is based on a short story by Murakami Haruki and tells the story of Yusuke Kafuku, an actor and theater director, who was left alone after the death of his wife . The man is hired to stage Anton Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya” for a festival in Hiroshima, where he meets Misaki, a young driver who accompanies him on his travels. From these two solitudes reluctant to share, a contact arises that will help both to re-elaborate their traumas and to overcome the sense of guilt that they carry with them in a formal, melancholy and very elegant film made of theater, and therefore of words, of stories from the past but also of many expressive silences. In addition to competing for Best International Film, “Drive my car” is also in the selection of Best Film, Best Director and Best Non-original Screenplay.



The other contestants are “Flee” (also nominated for Best Animated Film and Best Documentary), “The worst person in the world” (also nominated for Best Original Screenplay) but all the while I couldn’t do without to think about the scuorno if he wins “Lunana: a yak in the classroom”, a Bhutanese film that no one had ever heard of until the announcement of the nomination

But far be it from me the intention of stirring in that primordial soup of accusations of isms fellinisms macchiettismo, I have not even inserted “It was the hand of God” (it is on Netflix but this is a film of large spaces that must be seen in theaters on a BIG screen with good sound) in the 10 films of the year, where instead I put Jane Campion’s “Dog Power” (on Netflix), Mr. Return of a Lady of the Cinema that isolates four characters, a woman, a boy, two brothers, great tragic figures in an all-male world of breeders in the middle of nowhere and crosses their conflicts while continuing to turn the plot towards unexpected curves. Despite the Best Director Award in Venice, the film was not received with great warmth by Italian critics, while the Americans had been peeling their hands for a while and these 12 nominations were pretty announced. Say what you want, Campion turns beautifully, his actors are perfect (what a tenderness the first nomination for Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, who are also a couple in life) and the relationship between Phil and Peter is the most erotic thing of the year. cinematic.

Following with 10 nominations we find the icy heart of “Dune” (on Sky), the dark and powerful imagery of Villenueve, the hair of Chalamet, the intensity of Rebecca Ferguson and again Venice that stands out while with 7 there is the Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical “Belfast” (nominated for Best Director), set in the 1970s, which will hit theaters in March.

Luckily Spielberg is there and “West Side Story” (still in some rooms) brings home 7 nominations including Best Film and Best Director but look at that stuff but tell me if it’s not true that Tonight, tonight

thе world is wild and bright

To no one’s surprise, “King Richard,” produced and starring Will Smith as Venus’ father and Serena Williams (executive producers) has won 5 nominations (including Best Picture, you have to get over it). I always say that biopics are not good for cinema, because (except in rare cases) they are generally hagiographies that move on the thread of rhetoric that exist mainly because they are extraordinarily functional to the system of awards: the recent Golden Globe won by Will Smith, which is definitely convincing in its performance, and these five nominations easily confirm this thesis.

Even less surprising is the presence of “Don’t Look Up” (on Netflix), also as Best Film, oh well, everyone liked it, it seemed like a short film to me, what can I say. Much more interesting is the presence of “Nightmare Alley” by Guillermo Del Toro (still in some rooms): after “The shape of water” in 2017 and waiting for his “Pinocchio” made in stop-motion that will be released at the end 2022, here is another unmissable noir world out of Del Toro’s head based on the novel by William Lindsay Gresham, brought to the screen in 1947 by Edmund Goulding.

The last two competitors for Best Film are obviously the highly anticipated “Licorice Pizza” by Paul Thomas Anderson (nominated for Best Director), which should be released in March, and “The signs of the heart” (CODA), remake of the French film “La Bélier family ”), where deaf actors act using sign language.

Other titles appear that little has been said (but that we had already intercepted on the platforms) in the nominations for Best Leading Actor, with Andrew Garfield nominated for “Tick, Tick … Boom!” by Lin-Manuel Miranda (on Netflix), Javier Bardem for “Being the Ricardos” and Denzel Washington for Joel Coen’s expressionist “Macbeth” (on Apple TV)

Nominations for Best Leading Actress were all scattered, with Kidman nominated for her role as Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos” and another poker of names in upcoming titles like Olivia Colman for Maggie Gyllenhall’s “The Dark Daughter.” from the book by Elena Ferrante, Penélope Cruz for “Madres paralelas” (not the best Almodovar), Jessica Chastain for “The eyes of Tammy Faye” (biopic, I said it all) and Kristen Stewart for that horror film that is “Spencer” by Pablo Larraìn. I would always premiere Olivia for anything, but if we reward Kristen I’m happy, especially for Larraìn, for “Jackie”, for “Ema” for all those magnificent films with a wonderful female character at the center.