Get out of your comfort zone, take risks and run with the big dogs

This article was translated from our English edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. The opinions expressed by the collaborators of Entrepreneur they are personal.

There’s a saying that goes, “If you want to run with the big dogs, you have to get off the porch.” In other words, he must step out of his comfort zone and risk discovering his true talents and abilities. Success in a career or investments is more likely to be the result of effort and persistence than superior intelligence or natural gifts.

Fear of failure prevents most people from realizing their true potential. When given an opportunity outside of their knowledge or experience, they withdraw from the challenge. They forget that the most important lessons come from failure. Henry Ford went bankrupt four times before finding success in the marketplace. Thomas Edison claims to have had 10,000 failures but considered them useful because he learned what didn’t work.

Unless you want to spend your life with “ifs” and “buts” (“I could have, Yes …” or “I would have, but …”), you have to go out and take risks. . I have learned that nothing is gained by always playing it safe in life.

prisoners of our past

Psychologists refer to an individual’s “level of merit” as the unconscious acceptance of an arbitrary status or ability. It has its roots in childhood and is defined by the mental perceptions accumulated as we mature. Fear, real and/or imagined, reinforces our perception of ourselves and the risks we are willing to take.

The “big dogs”, the movers and shakers of society, have learned to ignore unwarranted fears and limitations in pursuit of their goals, an action that is possible for everyone. Distinguishing between a real or imagined hazard is achieved through a combination of effort, knowledge, and experience.

making the effort

Einstein is credited with the quote: “Genius is 1% inspiration and 99% perspiration.” The big dogs of society are always on the go, constantly seeking to learn by pushing boundaries. Nolan Bushnell invented the first computer game, pong , and went on to found a number of companies, including Atari, Chuck E. Cheese’s Pizza Time Theatre, and BrainRush. When asked how he got so lucky, he replied, “If you’re willing to work harder than anyone else, you make your own luck.”

Most of those who are considered giants in their field are not extraordinary or possess special gifts. They have flaws, quirks, and idiosyncrasies just like everyone else. The assets that set them apart are their work habits, persistence, and willingness to take calculated risks.

Calculated Risks

Many moviegoers were delighted to see Sandra Bullock drive a bus in the movie. Speed , which included jumping a 50-foot gap in an elevated highway. Bullock did not drive the bus at the scene. A stuntman, Joffrey Brown, acted out the scene, rising more than 100 feet into the air and demolishing the bus when he landed seconds later. (Bullock drove a replacement bus to complete the scene in the movie.)

Brown, with years of experience in hundreds of crashes and accidents, took a calculated risk after conducting extensive analysis, including weight, distance and aerodynamic calculations. The crew stripped the bus to a minimum to reduce weight and installed a special safety harness for the driver. Eventually, Brown began driving more than a mile away to gain top speed.

Successful leaders and long-term stuntmen share a common aversion to risk, protecting their organization, families, and bodies with equal diligence. They manage risk by thoroughly understanding the conditions and possible outcomes, and then taking action to eliminate the worst outcomes.

Intelligence, knowledge and wisdom.

Most people in the world have a similar level of intelligence; less than 2% have an IQ above 130. In other words, there is little innate difference between the mental abilities of humans. Knowledge, the theoretical or practical understanding of facts, data, or skills, is learned and made available to all through effort. Wisdom, the healthy application of knowledge, is obtained through trial and error, that is, experience. Successful people develop the discipline and resilience to move toward their goals by overcoming or minimizing obstacles in their paths. They are not afraid of risk (physical, financial or social), but learn to manage it through knowledge and experience.

enter the game

Given the choice between brains and guts, I stick with the latter every time. I can hire all the brains I want. The hardest employee to find is the one who steps forward when everyone else steps back, the person who says, “I’ve got this.”

Whether it’s excelling at your current job or switching to one with more potential, you need to take that calculated risk. This one-handed decision will change the arc of his career. Opportunity after opportunity will follow: bigger job possibilities, more money, increased security, all will result in a correlation with leaving your comfort zone. It is absolutely crucial that you immediately get off your psychological porch and start running with the big dogs.

