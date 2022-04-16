Get out the stress! To generate dopamine with the vacation

There are different types of stress; the one that does well and the one that does not. Having to deliver a project with a time limit at school and dealing with the constant pressures of work are some of the factors that trigger this physical and mental response that decreases our energy levels, which is why our brain is the first to appreciate the arrival vacations, since it is a period in which stress reduction increases cognitive flexibility, which is responsible for us acting assertively when we have to be productive and productive.

This is how a Dutch study by “Science Direct” theorizes, in which a group of workers was analyzed before and after vacationing. The participants were subjected to a test in which they were shown the image of an object and had to mention the different uses of each of them. For example, when seeing a hammer projected, the first utilities said would be “construction tool”, “weapon”, and “paperweight”.

After studying the results, the researchers concluded that after two or three weeks of returning from a vacation, the workers were able to name a greater number of uses for the objects, compared to those said before the rest days. This was due to cognitive flexibility.

Cognitive flexibility has to do with activating behavioral skills that facilitate information processing. Many studies coincide in indicating that the increase in cognitive flexibility is due to the reduction of stress, one of the benefits that vacations inherently bring, since we forget about the responsibilities that press us in everyday life.

Stress from the good and stress from the bad

Although it is difficult to admit it, there is stress that is beneficial, such as having a date set to present an exam or make a proposal at work, since that encourages us to work with agility and promptness. However, when this stress is prolonged and becomes almost a lifestyle, it is called “chronic stress”, which generates fatigue, irritability, anger and high levels of anxiety.

What are the benefits of vacationing for our brain?

By taking a break, chronic stress levels are reduced, as our brain is oxygenated and reverses the effects of all the pressure generated by school or work, at least temporarily. But this is only possible when we really detach ourselves completely from the earrings; do not answer emails, nor be on the lookout for the cell phone.

During the vacation period, scenarios that produce stress should also be avoided, due to waiting in long lines or living with relatives with whom there are conflicts.

Vacations can make us experience such a satisfying feeling that even before the rest days arrive, we begin to release dopamine, a molecule produced in neurons known as the “pleasure hormone”, because there are times when waiting for a reward is more pleasant than the holidays themselves.

But dopamine does not spread in each and every one of our neurons, but in specific regions, in the brain; in “Substance Black” and in the “Ventral Tegmental Area”, located in the center of the brain, at the height of the ears. Although there are only two brain regions, both contain between 400,000 and 600,000 neurons that are excited by this neurotransmitter (dopamine) generating a pleasant sensation.

But the fantasy could end if chronic stress increases more and more, since it has been proven that this condition has the ability to alter the functioning of the “Substantia Nigra” and the “Ventral Tegmental Area”, by reducing dopamine receptors, which leads to depressive behavior.