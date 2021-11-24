Get plenty of vitamin C and potassium with this winter fruit that could help with kidney stones

Winter brings delicious fruit and vegetables to our tables that are particularly beneficial for our health. For example, here are the bowel-friendly antioxidant seasonal fruits that could ward off heart problems. However, we are forgetting a great classic that is part of the citrus category. In fact, it is possible to fill up on vitamin C and potassium with this winter fruit which could help against kidney stones. Let’s see together which one it is and who why it could be valuable for our diets.

We are talking about lemon, generally used as a condiment. This, in fact, is a fruit rich in vitamin C. This element, in fact, is essential for our body, especially in this season. It is in fact known to reduce the duration of flu episodes. However, being a very important nutrient, it is necessary to consult a doctor before taking supplements. We must also be alert to a possible shortage situation. In fact, apathy, weakness and muscle pain could be due to the lack of this precious vitamin.

Then the lemon is also particularly rich in potassium. This mineral salt would help maintain normal blood pressure and contribute to muscle contraction. In folk medicine, the juice is used for its astringent power and to aid digestion. It is also used for skin care such as acne and mycosis. Finally, if you suffer from hypocitraturic calcium nephrolithiasis, appropriate doses of lemon juice could help reduce the painful phenomenon of kidney stones.

Possible contraindications

However, many think that its acidity is not suitable for people suffering from esophageal reflux. In fact, they believe it can worsen this phenomenon, even if studies have not brought any evidence on this. Instead, unregulated consumption can damage the enamel of the teeth, corroding them and potentially altering their natural color. There are allergies to lemon-based products in those who also have problems with peanut allergens. There are also contraindications with the intake of chloroquine, a drug mainly used for the prevention or treatment against malaria. In any case, before abusing any food, it is better to discuss with the general practitioner to see if this is in line with our needs.

