Get ready for 7 free days of gameplay on Steam

It doesn’t happen every week, but from time to time Steam gives us the opportunity to enjoy some free game for a limited time to see if we feel like getting the title in question after trying it for a few hours. Often that limited test It is also accompanied by a juicy offerso in the end it’s still a pretty good deal for all concerned.

In the case that brings us together today, we will have to test our minds to create the most ingenious machines that have ever occurred, but the good thing is that the title that allows us to become engineers for a while is available for seven days and does not only for a weekend, that is, until April 6.

Steam offers you to create all kinds of machines and robots for free for 7 days

In TerraTech you will be able to enjoy your ingenuity by the piece creating all kinds of machines, either in its campaign mode starting with a small device and increasing in complexity and size, or in the creative mode where you can put your creation to fight against other teams in stark metallic fights.

To start enjoying the game you just have to go to the title page on Steam, click on the green button and let your imagination run wild. If you like the game, you can buy it for half its regular price while this promotion lasts, don’t miss out.