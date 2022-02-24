Get ready for Gran Turismo 7 with this Ferrari steering wheel for less than 100 euros

The Thrustmaster T80 Ferrari 488 GTB Edition steering wheel costs 99.09 right now.

Gran Turismo 7 is already warming up with an incredible trailer for its launch. to live the races like a professional pilot there is nothing better than buying a steering wheel to feel part of the game. There is one on Amazon. very interesting offer Thrustmaster’s Ferrari steering wheel for 99.09 euros, one of the best sellers for its quality and price. Have a 10 percent discount that you can take advantage of right now.

Simulation steering wheels are devices that easily exceed 200-300 euros. However, this model Thrustmaster T80 Ferrari 488 GTB Edition It is at a very affordable price for any user who starts with it. It’s currently 10 percent off, so it only costs 99.09 euros. This represents a saving of 10.90 euros on the final price and you will get a steering wheel with very good performanceas well as compatible with PS5, PS4 and PC games.

The Thrustmaster T80 Ferrari 488 GTB Edition steering wheel is one of the cheapest

The Thrustmaster brand is a specialist in simulation peripherals like this officially licensed Ferrari steering wheel. The T80 Ferrari 488 GTB Edition model is a 8:10 scale replica of the Ferrari 488 GTB steering wheel (28cm diameter). The steering wheel has official buttons for PS5 and PS4 (PS button, Share and Options) to easily navigate the console interface and in game menus. It also has an optimized mechanism known as Bungee Cord that offers linear resistance regardless of the angle of rotation, as well as automatic centering. The pack includes a set of large, adjustable pedals to achieve a complete and more immersive experience.

get behind the wheel for less than 100 euros thanks to this offer from Amazon. If you’re looking for a cheap steering wheel to start with, this option is very good and save 10 percent off. The Thrustmaster T80 Ferrari steering wheel it costs 99.09 euros right now, an incredible price for the features it has. ergonomic design and quality materials to take races in Gran Turismo 7 as a professional driver.

