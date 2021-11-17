“Get Ready for Riddick 4: Furya”

A few months ago Vin Diesel had talked about Riddick 4 calling it ‘closer than fans might think’, and now through a new post on his official Instagram page, the actor has continued to fuel the hype of his followers.

The post features Vin Diesel fan art as Riddick, with the star of Fast & Furious who exclaims: “There was a great meeting today, I’m very excited about this next chapter“, ending with the hashtag ‘Furyan’, probably reference the last known title of the project, that is Riddick 4: Furya. The sentence in the post suggests that in these hours Diesel has met with his team to work (or start working) actively on the highly anticipated sequel with a long gestation, and from his words it seems that the meeting went quite well.

The original film of the saga, Pitch Black by David Twohy, came out in 2000, with Vin Diesel later reprising the role of monster killer Richard B. Riddick in The Chronicles of Riddick in 2004 and, more recently, in Riddick of 2013. Discussions about a fourth film began way back in 2014, with Universal at the time interested in making another film. According to the latest – little – known information, the script for Riddick 4 Furya is ready and was written by David Twohy.

