Get ready for the 2022 Oscars with these 11 nominated movies you can watch on Netflix

If you’re planning a perfect panorama of Netflixfood, and waiting for the prizes Oscar 2022then you came to the right place because here I will tell you which are the 11 nominees that are available on the platform streaming.

Netflix have 27 nominations for this new version of the Academy Awardsand that is why they have shared this list with us so that you do not get out of bed or your chair all weekend and enjoy these wonderful productions.

Oscar Awards 2022: What are the nominated movies you can watch on Netflix?

The power of the dog:

This film that marks the return of Jane Campion has become a favorite with 12 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Direction for the filmmaker.

In this story set in the Wild West, Benedict Cumberbatch plays Phil Burbank, a charismatic cowboy who inspires fear and admiration in those around him.

When his brother brings home a new wife and her child, Phil sets about tormenting them until the possibility of love invites him to open his heart.

With this film Jesse Plemons and Kristen Dunst achieved their first Oscar nomination in their careers.

don’t look up:

Don’t Look Up is written and directed by Oscar winner Adam McKay (The Big Short), as well as a cast that includes Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.

The film received 4 nominations including: Best Film, Best Editing, Best Original Score and Best Original Screenplay.

tick tick…BOOM!

The winner of the prizes Pulitzer and Tony, Lin-Manuel Mirandamakes his directorial debut with the film tick, tick… BOOM!, an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater with his creation Rent.

Playing Jonathan Larson, Andrew Garfield It will make you cry as you sing along with this great story based on true events, so order your favorite milkshake and bring the box of tissues closer to enjoy this great work nominated for best picture.

The dark daughter:

The film marks the directorial debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal, with a screenplay that she herself adapted from the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante.

The cast of The Dark Daughter also includes Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal, and Dagmara Dominczyk.

It tells the story of a woman named Leda, (Olivia Colman) who is overwhelmed by her own memories of the fear, confusion and intensity of her youth.

An impulsive act opens the door to the sinister world of her mind and she feels forced to face the questionable decisions she made as a young mother and the consequences that came with it. Olivia Coleman secured another nomination as Best actressin addition to the film receiving nominations for Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress.

Parallel mothers:

Two women meet at the hospital at the time of giving birth. Although the circumstances were completely different, they create a bond that continues even after they are released from the hospital.

This is the second time Penelope has gone for the Oscar. His first? Vicky Cristina, Barcelona by Woody Allen.

The Mitchell family vs. the machines:

Nothing like a technological invasion to set the mood for a family trip. If you are looking for something familiar and fantastic, this film nominated for best animation will surely make you laugh out loud, as well as wanting to have a Monchi.

Robin, Robin:

This film tells the story of a very special bird. After coming across a family of mice, Robin sets off on a quest to find her identity. She looking to belong with her family of mice, but at the same time, discovering who she truly is.

The film was nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film.

It was the hand of God:

The great Paolo Sorrentino returned with this drama starring Filippo Scotti and Toni Servillo that tells the story takes us to Italy in the 80s, where we can learn about the life of a boy who grows up in Naples and deals with themes such as destiny, family, sports, movies, love and loss.

This is said to be Sorrentino’s most personal film to date.

It was nominated for an Oscar for Best International Film (Italy).

Three songs for Benazir:

This short film tells the story of Shaista, a young newlywed living in a displaced persons camp in Kabul, and his struggle to balance his dreams of joining the Afghan National Army with the responsibilities of raising a family.

In 22 minutes, this short film manages to encapsulate four years of life of the protagonists and delve into the life they lead, as well as their problems.

Oscar nominee for Best Documentary Short Film.

Show me the way home:

The short film by Jon Shenk and Pedro Kos has a simple purpose: to humanize the experience faced by homeless people.

Not having a house is not the same as not having a home.

Here the tents are converted into bedrooms; trucks, in bathrooms; the parks, in kitchens. And the world is simply considered a space to travel.

Nominated for an Oscar in the category of Best Documentary Short Film.

Audible:

The film follows Amaree McKenstry and her friends in their senior year of high school. It is about the confrontations they will have when they leave the Maryland school for the deaf and the difficulty they will have in entering the reality of a hearing world.

With this film we learn to lead in the face of adversity, to face conflict with hope and to shout out to the world what we can become.

Nominated for an Oscar in the category of Best Documentary Short Film.