Get ready to see Jacky Bracamontes without makeup

The uproar among the followers of Jacky Bracamontes It was not long in coming when it was shown on social networks without any makeup. Yes, the difference is shocking and some criticized it, others thanked it. Find out what happened and know her face as it is.

Made up and with that super intense look that the public knows well. Font. Instagram

Jacky Bracamontes: without any make up

The actress and former winner of the Nuestra Belleza de México and Miss Universe contest faced her followers on Instagram when she published a funny and short video where she is seen talking to two versions of herself.

A Jacky Bracamontes without makeup and the other, super-produced by her stylist, whom she loves in the post, Laura Barcelo. The video has so far gathered almost 35,000 likes but the comments are divided. There are many who praised her beauty and simplicity, but there were also other users who highlighted how different she looks without the layer of lipstick, foundation, shadow and eyeliner that emphasize her look and perfect her skin.

Screenshot of the video shared by the Mexican actress on Instagram. Font. Instagram. Jacky Bracamontes 1

But Jacky Bracamontes did not echo the unpleasant repercussions and, furthermore, there were many who thanked her for showing herself in such an authentic and natural way, without so many ornaments, dressed and produced as the public is accustomed to seeing her.

They also praised her with comments like “Goddess”, “Prettier impossible”, “Super Beautiful” and “I like you more without makeup and naturally“.

Having a face with enough space in the eyelids and under the tail of the eyebrow, you can make up very intensely. Black and brown eyeshadow and liner give the look a lot of expression. Much more, when she wears false eyelashes, longer and thicker than hers.

Any way at all, Jacky Bracamontes She causes a sensation again as she is used to almost since she left her native Guadalajara and threw herself fully into the world of the media, at first winning beauty contests and then as an actress for Televisa.

The mother of five girls laughs at herself and is amused by her ability to become someone else, embrace her profession and play, with and without makeup. In this way, he wrote at the bottom of the post that he was playing and laughing with her make-up artist, stylist and her adviser. Good for her!

Let’s celebrate our natural beauty!