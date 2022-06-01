Get ready to see Livia Brito’s look before she was a star

Livia Brito She is one of the most recognized faces of soap operas: “Desalmada“, “Nobody’s Woman“, “Triunfo del Amor“, “Abyss of Passion“, “Italian girl comes to get married“, “Doctors, life line“, among others. But, does anyone remember what the actress looked like before she succeeded on television? Do you imagine it?

The well-known actress was once a perfect unknown to the general public. Font. Instagram Livia Brito

What did Livia Brito look like when she started her career?

Born into a family of artists, acting always came naturally to her. Rolando Brito, her father and her actor, was the one who decided to leave her native Havana to pursue her dreams and settled with the family in Mexico.

Thus, it would soon be her daughter’s turn to prove her talent and enthusiasm. In 2010 she had the opportunity to participate in a telenovela after finishing her studies at CEA, Televisa’s Center for Actoral Studies, and that’s how Fernanda Sandoval was in “El Triunfo del Amor” produced by Salvador Mejía.

Before and after. Font. Radius Formula

Over there Livia Brito He shared the poster with Maité Perroni and Wiliam Levy, the main protagonists, and learned from them. She won the People Español award, the Youth Awards and the Califa de Oro, positioning herself as one of the emerging talents to later achieve ultimate fame.

She looked radiant, with straight hair, a worked silhouette and a perfect face. But before that, your look it was something else. At that time she was a dancer with the Gertrudis Pestana Classical Ballet.

The braces is the most noticeable change of Livia Brito who today enjoys her perfect teeth. Font. image.multimedios.com

Although her charisma and natural beauty were the same, Livia Brito he still had braces to straighten his teeth, like so many teenagers.

On the other hand, her body was less muscular and shapely than what we know today, trained with multiple and demanding routines, today the results are visible and her contours seem carved by a chisel. She is the best figure in the world!

The skin also looks very different. The luxury aesthetic treatments that the stars have access to, the exclusive products with which they take care of themselves and of course, the hormones that have already left behind the youth revolution make her have porcelain skin, very different from the pimples she had from smaller.

On the other hand, if we look carefully at the photos we can see that the nose was slightly thinned, something that harmonizes the entire face.

Although he never confessed to having had a rhinoplasty, the truth is that makeup can work wonders, but not refine the nose. How he changed! do you recognize Livia Brito?