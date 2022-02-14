“Get rid of civilian planes from the Black Sea”

It is not clear whether in yesterday’s phone call Joe Biden gave to the premier Volodymyr Zelensky evidence “100% certain that aRussian invasion is imminent “, as the Ukrainian had publicly requested the day before, but shortly after the conclusion of the conversation, Zelensky asked for an immediate meeting with Vladimir Putin. In addressing the Russian president, Zelensky appealed to the Vienna document which commits OECD member countries to maximum transparency in the case of war exercises.

The observers

Observers have drawn the conclusion that Biden has at least partially convinced his Ukrainian colleague of the existence of real urgent dangers for his country. In fact Zelensky shortly after launched the alarm for flights over the Black Sea. The phone call between the American and the Ukrainian president lasted almost an hour and seems to have been more cordial than the one two weeks ago, and Biden assured Zelensky that the US they would react “quickly and decisively to any further Russian aggression against theUkraine“. However, the two reaffirmed the certainty that we must “continue to pursue diplomacy and deterrence”. The Ukrainian president’s discontent over what he called the “alarmism” of the West was however overwhelmed yesterday by the increasingly deafening beating of the war drums. Two more American planes laden with military supplies – anti-tank missiles and 180 tons of ammunition – landed in Kiev, while Lithuania brought a plane carrying American-made Stinger shoulder-mounted anti-aircraft missile launchers to Ukraine, according to reports. agreements made by NATO a couple of weeks ago.

On the other hand, Turkish intelligence found that 20 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, Russia has deployed several 2S7M Malka heavy artillery divisions, whose shells have a range of 37 kilometers. Precisely according to the latest statements from the White House, if Putin attacks, he is expected to do so first with planes, missiles and artillery and then with a wave of tanks. Unless – as both National Security Advisor Jack Sullivan and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wished yesterday – Putin cannot be persuaded to accept a diplomatic solution. Scholz will try tomorrow, after having been in Kiev today for consultations with Zelensky, but it is good to remember that so far the procession of leaders in Moscow has achieved very little, not even the much-publicized trips of French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. not even the warnings of Biden who promised very severe penalties. Indeed, almost to mock the American, the Russian ambassador to Sweden, Viktor Tatarintsev commented: “Excuse me for the expression, but we don’t give a damn about all their sanctions.”

Military activities

Therefore, if diplomacy seems bogged down, military activities do not slow down. US intelligence continues to make public what it is collecting, and Sullivan wanted to make it clear that it is doing so “in order to avoid a war and not, as has happened in the past, to start one”, to silence all who remember the hammering of US intelligence (later false result) in 2003 before the invasion of Iraq. Unlike that situation now, Sullivan points out: “The allies saw our sources, they checked them too and came to the same conclusions.” But civil society also appears to be reaching the same conclusions. For example, Poland has announced that it will open its borders to all Americans who want to flee on foot or by car. KLM airline has blocked all flights to Ukraine, mindful of the 198 Dutch citizens who were killed in the Malaysian Airline flight shot down by pro-Russia rebels in 2014. And the flight control agency warns it’s not safe. flying over the Black Sea, where Russian warships are so close to Ukrainian territorial waters that it has prompted Kiev to argue that a de facto naval blockade has been created at the port of Odessa. It cannot be overlooked that there are also six landing ships in the fleet training near the coast of Ukraine.