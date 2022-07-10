get rid of Neymar at all costs! This is the advice of this journalist – Sport.fr

Journalist for the channel ‘the team’ Dominique Grimault has given his opinion on the future of Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain. He thinks that the leaders must imperatively part with him because the Brazilian is simply unmanageable.

On the set, he confided his concerns for next season if Neymar were to stay in the French capital. ” There is one parameter that should not be forgotten, it is the World Cup, which will happen very quickly, when the season resumes. Neymar wants a successful World Cup with Brazil. So we can think that he will be sharpened for the 1st part of the season but after this period it is a big question mark. This player has become absolutely unmanageable and PSG must get him out as soon as possible. » He explains.

Before putting on a layer: It is not a question of calling into question the value of the player who remains exceptional on the field and capable of making a difference. But that’s the Neymar of Saturday and Sunday. There are all the other nights he messed up. There is no one, either at PSG or in his entourage, to control him. In the current Parisian project, I’m not sure that Neymar is a priority. Concludes Grimault who thinks that the story between PSG and its star is now over. Initially under contract until 2025, the former FC Barcelona player will be engaged with Paris until 2027 on July 1, 2022, as stipulated in an agreement on his contract. Today PSG must sell him but his contract has become absolutely insane. Another catastrophic management by certain Parisian leaders…