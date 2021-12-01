“Get rid of sex from identity cards”: Another Taliban madness of inclusion

The paradox of our days is that in the name of inclusion we want to erase differences. Under the pretext of not offending this or other minority, the politically correct wants to flatten everything, as if we were robots. Example? To claim that sex is a biological reality these days is, according to ultra-progressives, to spreading hate and denying the identity of “non-binary” people. Brave women like writer J. R Rowling and philosophy professor Kathleen Stock are well aware of this, both of whom are severely threatened and “bullied” for questioning transgender ideology. For them there was no solidarity on the part of the identity left, which preaches tolerance and respect only for the followers of the new politically correct religion.

Belgium, sex off the identity card

And always in the name of this secular religion, in the name of progress in Belgium the government has decided to do something that no one in Europe had yet dared to experiment, by making sex disappear from the identity card, once again to obsequiously meet the dogmas of transgender ideology. As reported Brussels Times, the genre will soon disappear from Belgian ID cards to stop “ the exclusion of non-binary people “. With the pro-transgender law of 2019,” non-binary people “- who do not identify themselves as men or women – could not in fact register as such on their identity card, with the result that the Constitutional Court has partially annulled the law for unconstitutionality: so the government decided to find a solution. At first, the executive had thought of inserting the gender “x” on the identity card – a bit like it happens in Germany and in other countries Europeans – only to then decide to eliminate all references to biological reality. Never let anyone feel offended. The bill was prepared by the Minister of Justice Vincent Van Quickenborne, the Minister of the Interior Annelies Verlinden and the Secretary of State for Equal Opportunity Sarah Schlitz.

Unlimited sex changes

The bill also touches on a second “problem” identified by the Constitutional Court relating to the transgender law of 2019, which currently allows only one sex change: for each subsequent change the bureaucratic practice becomes – rightly – more complex and a second change of sex is granted only in very exceptional cases. According to the judges of the Constitutional Court, however, this discriminates against “gender fluid” people, that is, people with a gender identity that “varies over time”. The new bill therefore wants to make the number of gender changes virtually unlimited for all Belgian citizens. As if undergoing constant sex change operations were a health walk.