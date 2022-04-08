get rid of them as soon as possible

Delete these applications from your mobile right now: they are stealing your private data without you realizing it.

Google has been forced to delete ten apps from Google Play, the Android app store, for contain malware associated with a US intelligence firmwhich allowed attackers to obtain user data to later sell it and obtain economic revenue.

The research, published by The Wall Street Journalindicates that behind the threat lies the Panamanian company Measurement Systemsa little-known company whose SDK was included in some popular applications, in exchange for a payment between 100 and 10000 dollars in favor of developers.

Among the applications infected by malware, it is possible to find tools such as QR code scanners, memory “cleaners”, clock and weather apps and many others. In total, they added over 60 million installs through Google Play.

According to the investigators, Measurement Systems instructed the developers to data collected through its SDK they were targeted for use by internet service providers, energy companies, and financial service providers. The company offered a specific amount of money to each developer in order to be able to integrate their code into the application, and specified that it was especially interested in user data from the Middle East, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

Several researchers found that SDK to be “the most privacy-invasive they’ve seen in six years of examining mobile apps.” And it is that, once active in the victim’s device, it was capable of obtain a huge amount of sensitive datawhich included precise location, phone number, and email data, content stored on the clipboard, documents stored on the phone’s internal storage, and even whatsapp files.

Google was informed about the threat, and decided to act accordingly removing infected apps by malware from your app store. However, it has opened the door for developers to republish their apps once the SDK code is completely removed from their apps.

The complete list of applications contains ten different titles which have been downloaded over sixty million times, and can be viewed below. Needless to say, in case you have one of these applications installed, it is highly recommended to remove it as soon as possible from your device.

Speed ​​Camera Radar

Al-Moazin Lite (Prayer Times)

Wi-Fi Mouse (remote control PC)

QR & Barcode Scanner

Qibla Compass — Ramadan 2022

Simple weather & clock widget

Handcent Next SMS—Text w/ MMS

SmartKit 360

Al Quarun Mp3 — 50 Reciters & Translation Audio

Audiosdroid Audio Studio DAW — Apps on Google Play

