Get scared! Manchester City thrashes Watford with a poker by Gabriel Jesús before receiving Real Madrid

The Brazilian Gabriel Jesús achieved a goal poker in the hand of Manchester City against Watford (5-1), just three days before facing Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Champions League.

Garbiel Jesús, who had three goals in the Premier League until this day, was uncovered with four goals against a Watford that has a foot and a half in the Championship (English Second Division).

The Brazilian striker opened the scoring with a shot at will after a strong delivery from Oleksandr Zinchenko and scored his brace by heading in Kevin de Bruyne’s delivery from the right wing. Before the break, Rodrigo Hernández joined the party with a missile to the squad.