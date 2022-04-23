Get scared! Manchester City thrashes Watford with a poker by Gabriel Jesús before receiving Real Madrid
Manchester, England.
The Brazilian Gabriel Jesús achieved a goal poker in the hand of Manchester City against Watford (5-1), just three days before facing Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Champions League.
Garbiel Jesús, who had three goals in the Premier League until this day, was uncovered with four goals against a Watford that has a foot and a half in the Championship (English Second Division).
The Brazilian striker opened the scoring with a shot at will after a strong delivery from Oleksandr Zinchenko and scored his brace by heading in Kevin de Bruyne’s delivery from the right wing. Before the break, Rodrigo Hernández joined the party with a missile to the squad.
Despite the fact that the Ivorian Hassane Kamara scored for Watford in the first half, Gabriel Jesús’ goalscoring festival could not be stopped. He made it 4-1 from the penalty spot, in what was the third hat trick of his career with City, after the one he did against Shakhtar Donetsk in the 2018/2019 Champions League and against Dinamo Zagreb in 2019 /2020, and added the fourth on the counterattack, with a first-time shot off a De Bruyne pass.
This is the second poker of Jesus’ career at City, since scoring four against Burton Albion in the League Cup semi-finals in 2018/19.
Guardiola took advantage of the comfortable score to rest De Bruyne in the 57th minute, who left with two assists. The one who did not enter the call was Kyle Walker, who is a serious doubt for Tuesday due to an ankle injury.
City increases the difference with Liverpool to four points, which will face Everton this Sunday. Watford is penultimate with 22 units, seven from safety and with two more games.