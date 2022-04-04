Get scared with these 5 horror games available on Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass has a catalog that we can say without fear of being wrong, “that you can’t finish it.” We have games for all tastes and for all audiences, so you can imagine the great offer available within the service. Among them we have games that could not be otherwise horror, there are quite a few, some very important and if you are new to the Xbox family you may not know everything you have available thanks to Xbox Game Pass.

This time I’m going to take the leave of recommend five horror games available on Xbox Game Pass that any fan of the genre should play. It is true that I will cheat a little with Dead Space and I will not separate it game by game within the top, I will recommend you to play the complete trilogy on your Xbox thanks to backward compatibility.

We recommend 5 Xbox Game Pass horror games

Alien Isolation Dead Space Trilogy Resident Evil 7 The Evil Within 1 and 2 Carrion

There are more than 5 games with the Dead Space trilogy and the two chapters of The Evil Within, but they are indivisible packs, we cannot play one and leave the others. All of them treasure quality through all their pores, that is why I have taken the license to add a game like Carrion that although it is not a horror game like Resident Evil, it does meet many premises and is quite gore, so it deserves a placed in this top 5 horror games on Xbox Game Pass.

If you have more suggestions, we invite you to leave us your top 5 horror games or any other genre available on Xbox Game Pass in the comments.