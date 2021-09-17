Get Shiba Inu for free? that’s how

Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi announced a “rain” of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) for its users.

What happened

According to a recent announcement, Huobi plans to award 1.3 billion SHIBs on a first-come-first-served basis, writing that each user will be able to earn a bonus of 1.3 million SHIB, which equates to just over $ 10 at the time of publication of this article.

Read also: HOW TO BUY SHIBA INU

Loading... Advertisements

To receive the coins, subscribers will have to complete identity verification on the trading platform and invite other users to register, which will have to be verified in turn. At this point, the reward will be unlocked when the invited user has reached a minimum spot trading volume of 100 tethers (CRYPTO: USDT). The promotion, which is reserved for European users only, each of whom will be able to send up to 50 new invitations, began on 13 September and should end on the 20th of the same month.

Today, Shiba Inu’s earnings jumped more than 21% in less than 24 hours after America’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) introduced the token on its trading platform.

Price movement

By early Friday, Shiba Inu had rebounded 33.5%, to $ 0.000008966.