Get the best ‘boomer shooters’ of recent years for less than 11 euros

Humble Bundle is currently offering, and for the next 18 days, a collection of today’s best boomer shooters. The description of these games is that it is about shooters with gameplay and aesthetic inspired by the genre of the 90s, when the success of doom or Duke Nuke it was accompanied by dozens of clones with more or less success. As always, depending on the price paid, we will get a number of games and part of the money can be used for charity.

For at least 1 you get:

For at least 10.58 it is achieved.

For more than 10.58 you get:

hellbound

DUSK

AMID EVIL

Ion Fury

Templar Dread

HROT

Coupon 25% discount on ULTRAKILL

10% discount on Prodeus

Hedon Bloodrite

Project Warlock

The pack has a value of 130.84 euros and includes some well known games like Ion Fury created with a new version of BUILD, the spectacular DUSK inspired by quake or half life and the powerful magic of AMID EVILamong others.

When you buy these packs, you receive codes to redeem in your Steam account and many have versions for different operating systems, including Windows, Mac and Linux.

Some of the featured games

“DUSK is a blessed ode to classic FPSthe best tribute that can be paid to titles like quake, doom, Heretic, Rise of the Triad, Blood or Duke Nukem 3Dwho have in this title a worthy successor to everything they offered us at the time during the 90s”, we point out of this game. Ion Fury we say that “it is a hilarious trip to the past that will delight lovers of 3D Realms games and, above all, all those who enjoy playing Duke Nukem 3D and that they were left disappointed with the stumble of the last installment of the saga”.