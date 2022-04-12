Get the exclusive Tomb Raider Ultimate Edition box for PS4, only at GAME

Offered by GAME Spain.

tomb Raider is one of the most veteran and beloved videogame sagas, and in GAME they have prepared a spectacular edition that will delight Lara Croft lovers and its incredible adventures, you can’t miss it! This is an exclusive promotion of GAME.es

GAME presents you the TOMB RAIDER ULTIMATE EDITION BOX, which you can only get at GAME and which includes all three games in the recent trilogy of the saga for PS4, as well as unique merchandise items that will delight collectors.

What does the TOMB RAIDER ULTIMATE EDITION BOX include in GAME?

Match TOMB RAIDER: DEFINITIVE EDITION for PS4.

for PS4. Match SHADOW OF THE TOMB RAIDER: DEFINITIVE EDITION for PS4.

for PS4. Match RISE OF THE TOMB RAIDER: 20TH ANNIVERSARY for PS4.

for PS4. Statue of Lara Croft with a machete, with a size of 46 CM.

Lara Croft flashlight, so you can always take it on your most special adventures.

Bottle opener inspired by Lara Croft’s climbing ice axes, to celebrate your greatest triumphs as an explorer.

So now you know! Don’t miss out on this incredible TOMB RAIDER ULTIMATE EDITION BOX, only at GAME and featuring all three PS4 games, as well as unique collectibles at one incredible price, very limited units!

The last three adventures of Lara Croft, complete for PS4

Buy the saga of 3 PlayStation 4 games with tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider Y Shadow of the Tomb Raider and get a fantastic Ultimate Edition gift box containing an incredible Lara Croft figure, a bottle opener and a flashlight. The games are version Definitive Edition/20th Anniversarywith extra content such as missions, appearances, modes and more content.