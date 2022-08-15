Get the popcorn ready! There will be Mexican cinema at the Cineteca Mexiquense

On the occasion of the National Day of Mexican Cinema, during this week, from Monday the 15th to Sunday the 21st, the Cineteca Mexiquense will screen films such as “Agua Caliente”, “Amor de mis amores”, “Sin señas particulares” and “A film of police”, among others, in addition to a cinema debate on Thursday 18.

It will start activities on Tuesday 16, with the screening of a compilation of children’s short films starting at 12:30 p.m., to continue with the films “Agua Caliente”, by Diego Hernández, “Amor de mis amores”, by Manolo Caro, ” No particular signs”, by Fernanda Valadez, and “A police movie”, by Alfonso Ruizpalacios.

As part of the weekly program, “Crimes of the future”, written and directed by David Cronenberg, and starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart, will be screened for adult audiences.

Likewise, moviegoers will be able to enjoy “Everything everywhere at the same time”, by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Drive my car”, by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, and “Nuestras madres”, by César Díaz, among several other titles. .

For the little ones, it will screen the weekend at 12:30 p.m., “The aristocats”, “ET the extraterrestrial” and “Toy story” with no admission cost.

In addition, there will be a cinema debate on the film “Rainy Time”, by Itandehui Jansen, where it shows the life of Soledad, a traditional healer, on Thursday 18 at 11:00 a.m., also with free admission.

All Tuesday performances are free; the rest of the week there will be projections with the regular costs of 45 pesos and 25 pesos with a discount for seniors and students with ID.

This visual arts center maintains safety and hygiene protocols and is located inside the Mexiquense Cultural Center, at Jesús Reyes Heroles #302, San Buenaventura Delegation, Toluca, State of Mexico.

To consult the schedules of the programming, you can follow the social networks of the Cineteca Mexiquense on Facebook, @CinetecaEdomex, also available in those of the state agency, @CulturaEdomex.

(Photo: Special Portal)