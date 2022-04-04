Thanks to the backward compatibility that Microsoft added between classic Xbox and Xbox 360 games on Xbox One and the new Xbox Series X | S, today we can enjoy more than 3,000 games, many of them improved to offer us higher resolution, better texture filtering and much more color detail, higher and more consistent fps, faster load times and Auto HDR.

Although, all those players who are short of games, want to go back to the past or continue filling their library of games, now they are in luck, since those from Redmond are once again giving away several games for their users. On this occasion, the Microsoft Store is again offering these 2 great free backwards compatible games for Xbox: Crackdown and Crackdown 2, available on both Xbox 360 and Xbox Series X|S. Before showing you a brief description of the game and its download links, we remind you that you can get hold of this other free game with for Xbox with Gold.

All free games for Xbox

Get these 2 free backwards compatible games for Xbox

In the first Crackdown, we are set in the near future of our time. Our protagonist is a super agent endowed with technology and different skills that we will have to know how to handle to finish off the different bosses of the gangs that are in the city of Pacifica.

In Crackdown 2, we find ourselves 10 years since the genetically enhanced Agents put an end to the gang war in Pacific City. However, the streets of the city continue to see a fierce fight between the Agency and two new rival factions, the Cell and the Mutants. In the role of an elite Agent, you will become judge, jury and executioner to regain control of the city and eradicate all threats