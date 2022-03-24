Get these 4 free Xbox games for a limited time

Would you like to add to your library 4 free games for Xbox and may they be yours forever? These are not free-to-play titles like Halo Infinite, Fortnite or Call of Duty: Warzone. Instead of being games that are designed to be free because they have a monetization system inside, the following 4 free Xbox games are complete experiences that after following a few simple steps you will add to your collection.

Two of these games are completely free, while the rest you will need to have a Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold membership to download them.

All free games for Xbox (Complete updated list)

4 free games for Xbox

The list of free Xbox games that are available right now are: Inops, Insects: An Experience, available without any subscription. There are also MX Unleashed and Port Royale 3, which you can only access with Xbox Live Gold. We are not clear if these games will be available for a long time, but the most natural thing is to assume that they will be withdrawn at any time. Although several of these have already been free before.

