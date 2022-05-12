Get these Razer gaming headphones 30 euros cheaper for a limited time

Share

Its 50mm drivers deliver rich, crystal-clear sound so you hear every detail.

Among the many headphones that Razer has in its catalog are the Razer Kraken. In its day we published the analysis of them and we were surprised by having a good value for money. Although other models have come out that are better in certain aspects, they are still worth it, and more if you get them on sale. And precisely we have to talk about the latter. The Razer Kraken are 38% off at Amazon. They have gone from having a price of 79.99 euros to €49.99 (you save 30 euros).

The Razer Kraken They are multi-platform headphones. that work on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and any device that has a 3.5mm jack plug. If we take a look at the design, they do not go unnoticed as they are large and green. Now, they don’t have Chroma RGB lighting.

A gaming headset designed for long gaming sessions

No matter how good the sound section of headphones is, if they are not comfortable then they are not worth it. In this sense, the Razer Kraken measure up. They have some cooling gel pads that not only reduce heat, but also ensure comfort when being covered in faux fur and soft fabric. In addition, their oval design makes them fit really well and reduces noise for greater immersion.

The headband of these headphones has a aluminum arch that is very light and flexible. She is padded and does not put pressure on the head. As for the microphone, it is unidirectional and can be easily removed. By the way, on the cable there is a knob that is used to adjust the volume and activate / deactivate the microphone.

As you can see, They are headphones that are not bad at all, and more if we consider that, for a limited time, they are priced at 49.99 euros. So now you know, if you’re looking for a gaming headset, it’s worth taking a look at the Razer Kraken.

