Get this Android Smart TV Box at the best price: don’t miss out!

If you want to watch your movies and series from popular platforms like Netflix or HBO, you need this model Android X96 mini. Above all, if you do not have a smart television, which you do have, this device can also add more applications that you may need. It runs under Android version 7.1.2, so it will allow you to access the internet and the rest of the applications.

The market is full of devices that connect to the television, to offer you numerous alternatives with different budgets and functionality. In this article we want to present you the Smart TV Box Android X96 mini, a device that will transform your normal television into one with many possibilities.

Its design is small and compact, so it does not take up much space. This device is very easy to use. Just connect it to your TV using an HDMI cable. Then connect the infrared receiver to have the remote control. Despite its size, it is very powerful, as it uses a 64 bit systemand a WiFi chip, RTL 8189.

It has a high level of connections, such as a USB 2.0 IR port, HD port, Ethernet, DC port, AV port and a TF card slot. In addition, it has an Amlogic S905W Quad Core Cortex-A53 CPU up to 2 GHz and also a Mali-450MP GPU. With this Smart TV Box you can watch any series or movie in high resolution 4K. And it has a 2GB RAM and a 16GB ROM, that is, it has a large storage capacity so you can download everything you want from the network.

Get this device at a great discount

If you want to upgrade your TV to a smart TV, you don’t need to spend more money buying a Smart TV. With this TV Box Android X96mini You will have all the benefits. Now you can enjoy the applications you want. This device does not have a controller included, but you can use yours to navigate its interface easily and simply. In addition, with it you can access the Internet in case you want to watch a YouTube video.

This model is focused on those people who do not want to spend a lot of money, but need to improve their television and update it. It has plenty of ports if you want to connect an external mouse or keyboard, so you can search for whatever you want on the device. If you like what you’ve read, you can get this Smart TV Box with a great discount on the FNC website for 14.99 euros, a 35% discount. A bargain that you cannot miss, run and do not run out of it!