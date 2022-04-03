Get this backward compatible game for free

You already know that in Xbox Generation we usually bring all kinds of free games and content for your console or PC. Saving a few euros to the wallet always likes and for that reason we crawl the web looking for games or expansions that might interest you. So good, today we have one more game to add. I remind you that a few days ago we notified you of the arrival of Ms. Splosion Man, which is free in the Store in South Africa.

This is the classic Cloning Clyde for Xbox 360 that, obviously, you can play for free on Xbox One and Xbox Series thanks to the backwards compatibility program.

Cloning Clyde free for a limited time

In this case, you don’t even need to be a user of an active Xbox Live Gold subscription, just putting the game to download is enough. To get it you just have to enter this link the Brazil Store with your Xbox Live account connected, and you should not change the region when prompted.