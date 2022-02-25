Get this backwards compatible game for free on Xbox for a limited time

Thanks to the backward compatibility that Microsoft added between classic Xbox and Xbox 360 games on Xbox One and the new Xbox Series X | S, today we can enjoy more than 3,000 games, many of them improved to offer us higher resolution, better texture filtering and much more color detail, higher and more consistent fps, faster load times and Auto HDR. Although, all those players who are short of games, want to go back to the past or continue filling their library with new and diverse titles, from SomosXbox we announce that through the Microsoft Store in Israel we can get a free backwards compatible game for Xbox for a long time. limited. So without further delay, take the opportunity to free download metal slug 3an Xbox 360 game, available to play on One and Series X|S. Microsoft will not add more backwards compatible games to Xbox for various reasons Get this backwards compatible game free for Xbox for a limited time: Metal Slug 3 “METAL SLUG 3”, the masterpiece of SNK’s iconic 2D run-and-gun action shooter series, continues to fascinate millions of fans around the world to this day with its intricate pixel art graphics. points and simple and intuitive game controls. The most praised title in the series among Metal Slug fans for its refined balance and volume of play, is headed to the Steam gaming platform!

Source link