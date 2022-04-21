Get this brutal game for free on GOG for a limited time

The GOG.com store is known for being owned by CD Projekt RED, almost as if it were a huge remnant of their early form of business, translating games and distributing them in their homeland of Poland. That concept was expanded over the years and they were champions of DRM-free titles, free to download, without restrictions. It is precisely this policy that has made many players continue to buy there, due to the freedom it offers.

But today, although there are, we are not here to tell you about the benefits of GOG, but to tell you that if you want free games, you should not miss what we have to tell you, because during the next 48 hours, from today April 20 at 7:00 p.m.you can redeem this game and keep it for yourself, forever and at no additional cost.

Download GOG Postal 2 for free today

The one that reset it all! The Dude shows up on his first day on the job at RWS and hilarity ensues! Fight the cops! Rage against Man! Kill the Taliban! Buy milk! Get an autograph from Gary Coleman! Forget what you know about first person shooter games. Walk for a whole week in the shoes of Postal Dude.

We reiterate that it will be available for free from 19:00 (local time) from that moment you can access the link that we have shared, click on the banner and get this game for free forever.