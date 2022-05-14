Get this expansion for free on Steam for a limited time

We want to close Friday by sharing with you the opportunity to get a new expansion totally free thanks to Steam. this expansion will be available for free in Spain from 7:00 p.m. (local time) and the promotion will end on May 23, during these days you can get hold of it without paying a single euro.

We take advantage and remind you that in the Epic Games Store you also have a few games to start the weekend without spending. Right now we have three games available totally free for a week, so from the following link you can download them to your library at no additional cost.

Free expansion to download on Steam

To play this content you must download the base game for free also through Steam, the game is the famous one, World Of Tanks, once downloaded you can add this expansion and enjoy it at no cost. The price of this non-promotional expansion is €17.99, but from 19:00 today (local time) you can get it totally free for a limited time.

The Featherweight DLC includes the dangerous Cromwell B. This famous tank has seen countless battles and can help you win yours. It’s fast and its cannon can turn the tide of battle. However, it is a medium tank, not a heavy one, so you will have to be vigilant and not let the rivals shoot you too much.

More package extras: