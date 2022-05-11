Get this game for free for a limited time

We want to start Wednesday by sharing with you an interesting promotion that, as always, will allow us to get hold of a totally free Steam game. This promotion is already available for free and for a limited time. You just have to follow the link and add it to your library and the title will be yours forever. The promotion ends next May 24, So don’t miss the chance after that date it will cost €10.

Download this Steam game for free

Everyone knows the story of how the great hero of legend Agi of Roses fought against the Machine Devil and used the Sword of Fate to lock him away for a thousand years. Now, the hateful Machine Devil cultists are spreading terror to summon him again, and the Divine Order that rules our world claims that fighting them before it’s too late would be “just as bad as they are.”

