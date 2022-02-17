Get this game for free on Xbox for a limited time

That’s it new free game available for xbox that you can add to your console library if you have an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. This is Ms. Splosion Man, who should not be confused with Splosion Man that they have given away on other occasions. Ms. Splosion Man makes her first appearance on this list of free Xbox games that are occasionally available for a limited time.

There is nothing better than having new free games for Xbox in our collection, and Ms. Splosion Man is one of those games that did not disappoint at the time. In fact, it is considered by many to be a better game than its predecessor.

Ms. Splosion Man: new free game for Xbox

Ms. Splosion Man is a better version of the 2009 original. It’s still a one-button platformer where the ability to jump is replaced by the limited ability to explode (three times before reloading), but now everything is bigger, faster, and harder. The difficulty may turn off some, especially those who didn’t play the first game. But if you enjoyed Splosion Man, you will surely have a great time.

Now, in order to claim the game, you must enter the Microsoft Store in Brazil, log in and hit get. The only requirement is to have an active Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. We don’t know how long it will be available for so if you want the game you should jump in as soon as possible.