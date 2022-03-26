In these last months, those of Redmond are providing free xbox games with gold and also for the rest of the players without an active subscription to any type of service. As many of you know, in other countries the games with Gold change, which allows users from other regions to download them for free without any problem.
On this occasion, and for a limited time, Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users can get hold of Ms. Splosion Man for free via the Korea Microsoft Store, an Xbox 360 game, available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S thanks to backward compatibility. Although, before showing you a brief description of the game, we remind you that you can still get this backwards compatible game for free on xbox for a limited time.
All free games for Xbox
Get this game for free on Xbox with Gold: Ms. Splosion Man
A new hero has emerged who will definitely burn your worries away. During a party at Big Science to commemorate the capture of Splosion Man, an accidental champagne spill caused a short circuit, causing Ms. The Splosion Man to reveal herself to the world. From Twisted Pixel Games, makers of Splosion Man, The Maw, Comic Jumper and more, Ms. Splosion Man features a single player mode with up to 50 levels and 50 individual cooperative multiplayer campaigns.
Plus, it comes with gamer pictures, premium themes, and cute avatar accessories! Advanced map features, numerous hidden items, ghost replays, and improvements in many ways will be of great satisfaction to those who enjoyed the previous game.
