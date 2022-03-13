Get this game free on Xbox with Gold for a limited time

Xbox Live Gold subscribers have been surprised with a free xbox game extra for the month of March. In addition to the four games that make up the March Games With Gold lineup, Xbox Live Gold subscribers can download one bonus Xbox 360 game for free. Mind you, if you’re a long-time subscriber, you may already have it, as it’s been made free through the subscription service at least a couple of times.
That’s right, the new free Xbox game is Port Royale 3, which normally costs $20, and now it’s free again for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. Was Developed by Gaming Minds Studios and published by Kalypso Media. It is a pirate business simulation game arrived in 2012.
Port Royale 3: free game for Xbox
The new free Xbox game was originally released on Xbox 360 from the game and was not very well received by critics or the general public. That said, as it is a free game with xbox live gold, means that subscribers can add it to their library, but they will lose access to the game when their subscription expires. It is a pirate and management game, where you can be a merchant or an adventurer.
In this free game for Xbox you will be able to build a successful business company, command your ships in naval battles and bring your opponents to their knees. You will have sea battles, raids, pillages and invasions if you are an adventurer, while the trader will develop the trade routes and economy to gain glory, fortune and power.
