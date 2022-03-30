Get this MSI gaming keyboard at half price with this offer

It is a fairly complete keyboard that has RGB lighting.

MSI has a fairly extensive range of products, especially when it comes to gaming. Now, while it may be a more well-known brand for making motherboards, graphics cards, and monitors, it also has keyboards. About the latter, the gaming keyboard MSI Vigor GK30 It is on sale at PcComponentes. Have a 50% off. This model usually has a recommended price of 59.99 euros, but now it is available for only 29.98 euros.

Having a quality gaming keyboard is not always at odds with price. In fact, this MSI model is not only robust, but also quite complete in terms of features. Have Mystic Light RGB lighting, 10 effects and 6 light arenas. Furthermore, it is fully customizable using the Dragon Center software. As for the switches, they are mechanical-type plunger switches and have a lifespan of more than 12 million keystrokes.

Buy at PCComponentes: MSI Vigor GK30 RGB Gaming Keyboard

A stylish and very practical keyboard

Unlike other keyboards that do not have an ES layout, this is not the case. The MSI Vigor GK30 that they sell in PcComponentes has the Ñ key, so in this sense you will not have any problem. By the way, it is a keyboard that is made splash proofand this is something that never hurts.

At the compatibility level, although it is a keyboard that also works on macOS and GNU/Linux, has been designed to be used under Windows. This has an explanation. It turns out that to enjoy everything it offers, you have to install Dragon Center and this software is only available for the Microsoft operating system.

This keyboard from MSI is not wireless, so it plugs into a USB port. As for the cable, it is quite long, measuring 1.8 meters. Finally, it is worth mentioning that has hotkeys for volume adjustment and media controls.

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission.

