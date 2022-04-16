Games Get this new game free on Xbox with Gold for a limited time

It is well known that every two times three, those from Redmond are providing us with free xbox games with gold, in addition to other free games that can be downloaded by the rest of the players who are not subscribed to any subscription service. As many of you know, in other countries the games with Gold change, which allows users from other regions to download them for free without any problem. Therefore, this time, and for a limited time, Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users can now get a new free game for Xbox with Gold: A Knight’s Quest free through the Japan Microsoft Store. A magnificent action adventure on an epic scale. He plays as Rusty, a good-natured but clumsy adventurer who accidentally starts a chain of events that will destroy his world. He solves mind-bending puzzles, fights challenging enemies, defeats huge bosses and fights his way through a fantastic open world in this luxurious version of the classic action-adventure games. Games to play online without Xbox Live Gold Rusty begins his adventure with just a trusty sword and basic shield, but he’ll soon unlock ‘Spirit Powers’, spectacular abilities that have the power to transform not only himself, but the world around him. He harnesses the powers of fire, ice, and time to devastating effect, using them to conquer enemies in battle or solve environmental puzzles.

